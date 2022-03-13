Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer temps return with a high of 50 degrees

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild week ahead with temps mostly in the 50s and 60s 02:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warm-up has begun. 50 today, and mild next week.

highs-today-adi-10.png
CBS 2
lows-tonight-adi-13.png
CBS 2
daypart-5-panel-today-12.png
CBS 2

Today:

Though there is a brief chance for a snow shower through 8 a.m., very quickly we'll clear and warm up to 50 degrees. Partly cloudy.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 36.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. High 57.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-26.png
CBS 2

50s and 60s most days, with mostly cloudy skies. Slightly cooler on Tuesday.

Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on March 13, 2022 / 6:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.