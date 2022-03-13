Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer temps return with a high of 50 degrees

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild week ahead with temps mostly in the 50s and 60s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warm-up has begun. 50 today, and mild next week.

Today:

Though there is a brief chance for a snow shower through 8 a.m., very quickly we'll clear and warm up to 50 degrees. Partly cloudy.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 36.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. High 57.

50s and 60s most days, with mostly cloudy skies. Slightly cooler on Tuesday.