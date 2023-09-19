Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer days ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our current batch of rain continues to weaken.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the next round will head our way very early in the morning.
Showers should taper off throughout the morning rush. Warmer days are ahead with highs around 80 degrees.
Slight rain chances each day.
TONIGHT: RAIN LATE. ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. LOW 61.
WEDNESDAY: A WET START. THEN DRYING BY AFTERNOON. HIGH 82.
THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH AROUND 80.
