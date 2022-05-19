Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm, windy in the evening; highs in the 80s

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Windy & warm this evening with a very small chance of an isolated storm well south of I-80. 

Otherwise, the gusty southwest flow will carry temperatures tomorrow into the middle 80s. A strong cold front will pass late afternoon, opening the door for much cooler weather this weekend.

Storm Prediction Center has downgraded our severe threat to a "marginal" (level 1) risk for tomorrow.

We expect 2 rounds of rain tomorrow -- the first during the morning rush with a 30% chance for showers & storms. After the morning activity shifts east, the atmosphere will be "capped" much of the early afternoon, holding off storms from forming.

The front will pass our area late afternoon (5-6 pm or so) -- rain will follow the frontal passage and linger through the evening and night.

TONIGHT: SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 69.

FRIDAY: BREEZY & WARM. STORM CHANCE. HIGH 86.

SATURDAY: RAIN LIKELY. HIGH 63.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & COOL. HIGH ONLY 58. 

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on May 19, 2022 / 1:31 PM

