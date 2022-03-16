Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: warm winds today

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Soaring temperatures this afternoon as readings rise a good 20+ degrees above normal. Much warmer than yesterday. 

This evening will be mild and pleasant. 

Rain chances increase to close the workweek. 

First shower chance arrives tomorrow afternoon as a cold front crosses the area. A mild southwesterly flow will start the day, but once the front passes, winds become northeasterly and start pulling in chilly air off the lake.  

Spring begins Sunday at 10:33AM.

TONIGHT: FAIR SKIES. LOW 49.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY: TURNING CLOUDY WITH AFTERNOON LIGHT SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 60. 

FRIDAY: CHILLY RAIN. HIGH 43.  

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

