Chicago First Alert Weather: warm winds today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Soaring temperatures this afternoon as readings rise a good 20+ degrees above normal. Much warmer than yesterday.
This evening will be mild and pleasant.
Rain chances increase to close the workweek.
First shower chance arrives tomorrow afternoon as a cold front crosses the area. A mild southwesterly flow will start the day, but once the front passes, winds become northeasterly and start pulling in chilly air off the lake.
Spring begins Sunday at 10:33AM.
TONIGHT: FAIR SKIES. LOW 49.
ST. PATRICK'S DAY: TURNING CLOUDY WITH AFTERNOON LIGHT SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 60.
FRIDAY: CHILLY RAIN. HIGH 43.
