Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm winds next couple of days
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm winds will bring above average temperatures for the next two days.
The normal high is 49 degrees. The high for Wednesday is 65.
It will be cloudy, windy, and warm on Thursday with highs of 65 to 70.
A cold front brings rain Thursday night into Friday morning. Fast clearing is expected after the front, and the high Friday will be around 50 with a cool northwest wind.
Look for a sunny, dry, and seasonable weekend.
