Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm winds next couple of days

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm winds will bring above average temperatures for the next two days.

The normal high is 49 degrees. The high for Wednesday is 65.

5-panel-daypart-tomorrow-1.png
CBS 2

It will be cloudy, windy, and warm on Thursday with highs of 65 to 70.

A cold front brings rain Thursday night into Friday morning. Fast clearing is expected after the front, and the high Friday will be around 50 with a cool northwest wind.

7-day-forecast-pm-1.png
CBS 2

Look for a sunny, dry, and seasonable weekend.

bar-graph-next-10-day-highs.png
CBS 2
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 9:49 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.