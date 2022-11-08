Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warming trend coming soon

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Great day to go out and vote
Chicago First Alert Weather: Great day to go out and vote 02:00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Southerly winds will pull warmer air our way both Wednesday and especially Thursday. 

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 meteorologist, the record high for Thursday is 75 degrees set in 2020. We will probably reach that level. 

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

Coldest air of the season arrives Friday with a strong cold front. Not much moisture along it due to Nicole blocking any Gulf of Mexico connection.

high-temperatures-pm-with-records.png
CBS

Showers Thursday night will taper early Friday. We've been 10-15 above average lately, so this cold snap will be a shock this weekend as Arctic air arrives.

bar-graph-next-12-hours.png
CBS

Freezing temps are likely Saturday morning for the 1st time this season. 

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 45.

WEDNESDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sunny and breezy. High 68.

THURSDAY: Warm winds. Near record warmth. High 74.

Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 3:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.