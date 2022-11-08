Chicago First Alert Weather: Warming trend coming soon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Southerly winds will pull warmer air our way both Wednesday and especially Thursday.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist, the record high for Thursday is 75 degrees set in 2020. We will probably reach that level.
Coldest air of the season arrives Friday with a strong cold front. Not much moisture along it due to Nicole blocking any Gulf of Mexico connection.
Showers Thursday night will taper early Friday. We've been 10-15 above average lately, so this cold snap will be a shock this weekend as Arctic air arrives.
Freezing temps are likely Saturday morning for the 1st time this season.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 45.
WEDNESDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sunny and breezy. High 68.
THURSDAY: Warm winds. Near record warmth. High 74.
