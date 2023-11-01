Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm up towards the weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will be on the rise for the next several days.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it'll be around 50 degrees on Thursday to near 60 on Sunday.
A dry and quiet pattern as we close the workweek.
There will be a slight shower chance on Saturday and Sunday. Higher rain chances to start next week along our next cold front.
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 32.
THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 50.
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 55.
