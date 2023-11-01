Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm up towards the weekend

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny skies return
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny skies return 02:06

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will be on the rise for the next several days. 

bar-graph-next-12-hrs-left-interactive-feels-like.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it'll be around 50 degrees on Thursday to near 60 on Sunday.

am.png
CBS
pm.png
CBS

A dry and quiet pattern as we close the workweek. 

bar-graph-next-10-day-highs.png
CBS

There will be a slight shower chance on Saturday and Sunday. Higher rain chances to start next week along our next cold front.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 32.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 50.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 55.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 12:57 PM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.