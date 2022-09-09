Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm start to weekend to give way to showers

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm start to weekend, then chances of rain
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm start to weekend, then chances of rain 02:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies tonight with lows ranging from low 50s in the suburbs, to low 60s in the city.

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

Sunny and warmer for Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s for Saturday.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

Rain chances will remain low for much of Saturday, but shower chances increase Saturday night. Showers will be likely throughout the day Sunday as a front slowly moves through the area. Highs on Sunday will be cooler in the low 70s, including at noon for the Bears kickoff.

sunday-rain.png
CBS

Scattered showers with highs in the upper 60s for Monday.

Rainfall amounts through Monday look to be between a half inch and three quarters of an inch. Isolated spots of an inch of rainfall are possible.

A drier weather pattern returns by the middle of next week, along with warming temperatures.

ar-wpc-rainfall-accu-5-days.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool. Low 61°

FRIDAY: Sunny skies and warmer. High 86°

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Slight chance for rain in the evening. High 84°

7day.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 7:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.