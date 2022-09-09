Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm start to weekend to give way to showers

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm start to weekend, then chances of rain

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies tonight with lows ranging from low 50s in the suburbs, to low 60s in the city.

Sunny and warmer for Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s for Saturday.

Rain chances will remain low for much of Saturday, but shower chances increase Saturday night. Showers will be likely throughout the day Sunday as a front slowly moves through the area. Highs on Sunday will be cooler in the low 70s, including at noon for the Bears kickoff.

Scattered showers with highs in the upper 60s for Monday.

Rainfall amounts through Monday look to be between a half inch and three quarters of an inch. Isolated spots of an inch of rainfall are possible.

A drier weather pattern returns by the middle of next week, along with warming temperatures.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool. Low 61°

FRIDAY: Sunny skies and warmer. High 86°

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Slight chance for rain in the evening. High 84°

