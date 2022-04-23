Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm days fade to chillier temperatures

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm days fade to chillier temperatures 02:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm days will slowly fade to chillier temperatures over the next few days. 

Saturday night will bring partly cloudy skies and isolated showers. Low temperatures will reach 65 degrees. 

skycast-tonight-2.png

Showers are likely Sunday. Expect a high temperature of 72 degrees. 

highs-tomorrow-adi-15.png

Temperatures will drop back into the 50s for highs for the first half of the week. Clear skies will return midweek. 

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-40.png
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on April 23, 2022 / 6:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.