Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm days fade to chillier temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm days will slowly fade to chillier temperatures over the next few days.

Saturday night will bring partly cloudy skies and isolated showers. Low temperatures will reach 65 degrees.

Showers are likely Sunday. Expect a high temperature of 72 degrees.

Temperatures will drop back into the 50s for highs for the first half of the week. Clear skies will return midweek.