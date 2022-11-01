Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm and breezy through the week

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert: Sun is shining
Chicago First Alert: Sun is shining 02:13

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Southerly winds will make for a nice and mild weather pattern for the next few days.

Lows tonight will be cool in the low to mid 40s under a mostly clear sky. Some patchy fog is possible overnight through early Wednesday morning.

Lots of sunshine for Wednesday afternoon with highs around 70 degrees. 

A lake breeze will make for a cooler afternoon from the Loop to the Northshore, with highs in the mid to upper 60s along the lake.

A southerly breeze will boost highs back to the low 70s on Thursday with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Friday will be in the low 70s as well, but feature a mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance for rain.

The best chance for rain will come Saturday morning as a front pushes through the area. A few storms will be possible as well. Highs on Saturday will occur in the morning, then fall in the afternoon behind a gusty west wind.

Rain chances end by Sunday with highs in the low 60s, but upper 50s for kickoff at noon for the Bears.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with areas of patchy fog. Low 44°

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and mild. High 70°

THURSDAY: Afternoon clouds and breezy. High 71°

Albert Ramon
First published on November 1, 2022 / 4:08 PM

