Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm and breezy through the week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Southerly winds will make for a nice and mild weather pattern for the next few days.
Lows tonight will be cool in the low to mid 40s under a mostly clear sky. Some patchy fog is possible overnight through early Wednesday morning.
Lots of sunshine for Wednesday afternoon with highs around 70 degrees.
A lake breeze will make for a cooler afternoon from the Loop to the Northshore, with highs in the mid to upper 60s along the lake.
A southerly breeze will boost highs back to the low 70s on Thursday with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Friday will be in the low 70s as well, but feature a mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance for rain.
The best chance for rain will come Saturday morning as a front pushes through the area. A few storms will be possible as well. Highs on Saturday will occur in the morning, then fall in the afternoon behind a gusty west wind.
Rain chances end by Sunday with highs in the low 60s, but upper 50s for kickoff at noon for the Bears.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with areas of patchy fog. Low 44°
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and mild. High 70°
THURSDAY: Afternoon clouds and breezy. High 71°
