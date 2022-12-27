Chicago First Alert Weather: Not as cold Tuesday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will not be as cold Tuesday night with temperatures holding nearly steady from where they are now in the mid-20s.

A south wind will increase Tuesday night, gusting to as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday will be a milder day with highs in the low 40s. A south wind will feed in milder air throughout the day. Wind gusts Wednesday could be as high as 40 to 50 mph by midday.

The clouds return Wednesday night and will set us up for an overcast Thursday with a chance for drizzle. Despite the extra clouds, highs will be warmer in the low 50s thanks to those gusty south winds.

Rain chances for Thursday night into Friday morning ahead of a cold front. Highs on Friday will occur in the morning, so expect an afternoon in the 30s with decreasing rain chances. We'll get another shot of rain for much of Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Around 37° with a slight shower chance at midnight as we ring in the new year.

Rain chances build once again into early next week, with likely shower chances for Monday afternoon and night.

