Chicago First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms wrap up, temperatures cool

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thunderstorms will wrap up Sunday afternoon, then cooler air will return durnig the week.

A couple of storms are still possible in the afternoon near Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.

Scattered thunderstorms end Sunday evening, and low temperatures will be nera 50 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of 56 degres.

Temperatures will be cooler for most of the next week with sunshine plentiful on Tuesday and Wednesday.