Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Thawing out this week

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Gradually warming back up 02:50

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Off to another cold start, but winds are much calmer and wind chills have improved.

Snowy in spots this morning. Minor snow accumulation of a half inch to an inch. 

The biggest threat will be for slick road conditions. Snow wraps up by the middle of morning as clouds clear out this afternoon.

Finally, some movement in the temperature department as highs hit the 20s. 

The thaw out continues through the rest of the week. Highs by late week in the 50s!  

TODAY: MORNING SNOW SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY HIGH: 21

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDYAND COLD LOW: 9

TOMORROW: SUNNY AND NOT AS COLD HIGH: 27

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 6:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

