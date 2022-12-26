Chicago First Alert Weather: Thawing out this week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Off to another cold start, but winds are much calmer and wind chills have improved.
Snowy in spots this morning. Minor snow accumulation of a half inch to an inch.
The biggest threat will be for slick road conditions. Snow wraps up by the middle of morning as clouds clear out this afternoon.
Finally, some movement in the temperature department as highs hit the 20s.
The thaw out continues through the rest of the week. Highs by late week in the 50s!
TODAY: MORNING SNOW SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY HIGH: 21
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDYAND COLD LOW: 9
TOMORROW: SUNNY AND NOT AS COLD HIGH: 27
