Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps continue to climb, high of 60

By Ed Curran

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the sun returning more quickly than models indicated, we warmed to 54 degrees on Saturday. Today's temp has been bumped up a bit and I don't hear any complaints. With sunshine, we expect a high temp right around 60 at ORD. 

You can add a few degrees to that if you're well inland and expect a high in the low 50s if you're right along the lakeshore. A light southerly breeze will build by afternoon. Expect gusts near 30 miles per hour late in the day. Rain arrives Sunday night.

Monday will be warmer with rain showers. A high in the middle 60s. The Sox home opener on Tuesday will face the possibility of storms with highs around 70.

TODAY'S NORMAL HIGH: 57

SATURDAY: 54

TODAY: 60

SUNRISE 6:21 a.m.

FORECAST

Today: Sunshine with a high of 60. Becoming breezy.

Tonight: Showers late with a low near 48.

Monday: Showers and warmer, 66.

Tuesday: Sox home opener. Afternoon storms. High of 70 but breezy and 55 at Guaranteed Rate Field when the game starts at 3:10 p.m.  

