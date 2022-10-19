Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures warming up by the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cool tonight with most locations falling to the low 30s overnight under a partly cloudy sky.

Mostly sunny, dry and not as breezy for Thursday. Highs will be cool in the mid to upper 50s.

A breezy south wind will increase temperatures rapidly starting on Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s Friday, then mid 70s this weekend. Wind gusts could top 30 mph at times this weekend.

Rain chances increase Monday, but highs will remain mild in the low 70s. Cooling temperatures on Tuesday with a chance for showers and highs in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy and cool on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 34°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 57°

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and breezy. High 72°

