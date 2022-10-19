Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures warming up by the weekend

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warming up
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warming up 01:52

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cool tonight with most locations falling to the low 30s overnight under a partly cloudy sky.

Mostly sunny, dry and not as breezy for Thursday. Highs will be cool in the mid to upper 50s.

A breezy south wind will increase temperatures rapidly starting on Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s Friday, then mid 70s this weekend. Wind gusts could top 30 mph at times this weekend.

Rain chances increase Monday, but highs will remain mild in the low 70s. Cooling temperatures on Tuesday with a chance for showers and highs in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy and cool on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s.

 TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 34°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 57°

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and breezy. High 72°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 4:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

