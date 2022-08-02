Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures, humidity climbing

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A hotter day is expected today but it doesn't compare to where we're headed tomorrow. 

Tuesday's temperatures will be in the upper 80s with humid conditions. 

Wednesday morning temperatures start near 80 degrees and climb into the 90s quickly. With the humidity, it'll feel like 100 degrees or more. 

Shower and thunderstorm chances develop late in the day Wednesday and last into the night.   

