Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures to fall

By Albert Ramon

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll be mainly dry and warm through the mid-evening hours, then a few light showers will be possible by 10:00 p.m.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, after midnight, rain chances increase as a cold front approaches the area. 

Numerous showers and isolated storms are in the forecast for the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. Rain chances disappear shortly after 7:00 a.m. 

Saturday afternoon will feature a mix of clouds and sun, gusty west winds, and falling temperatures in the 40s.

Sunday will be a colder day with highs in the mid-30s and wind chills in the 20s. We'll be mainly cloudy with a slight chance for a few flurries.

Next week will feature mostly sunny skies for most of the week and temperatures near average in the upper 30s.

REST OF TODAY: Increasing clouds, breezy and warm. High 56°

TONIGHT: Shower chance after 10:00 p.m., then rain likely after 2:00 a.m. A few storms are possible overnight. Low 49°

SATURDAY: An early morning shower, then partly cloudy, breezy, and colder in the afternoon. High 49°

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies, breezy and colder. A few flurries are possible. High 37°

First published on December 8, 2023 / 12:09 PM CST

