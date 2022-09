Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine continues, Fog Advisory for Indiana

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine continues, Fog Advisory for Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It still feels like summer.

Abundant sunshine is expected Thursday as highs climb into the middle 80s. Clear and mild tonight in the 60s.

Portions of Indiana are under a Dense Fog Advisory Thursday.

Dense fog ADVISORY posted for portions of Indiana. Visibility to a half mile or less in dense fog. @cbschicago @KrisHabermehl pic.twitter.com/aLyZGedkoP — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 8, 2022

Friday will also be a sunny day.

Clouds move in Saturday with rain chances developing at night.