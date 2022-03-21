Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: sunshine and temperatures in the 70s

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Sunshine and above average temperatures are ahead. 

Monday's temperatures will be in the 70s. Clouds increase after dark as well as rain chances. Showers develop overnight into Tuesday and temperatures cool down to the 50s. 

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-9.png

The chance for rain holds through early Thursday. This will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 40s.   

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 21, 2022 / 5:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.