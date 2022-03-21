Chicago First Alert Weather: sunshine and temperatures in the 70s
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Sunshine and above average temperatures are ahead.
Monday's temperatures will be in the 70s. Clouds increase after dark as well as rain chances. Showers develop overnight into Tuesday and temperatures cool down to the 50s.
The chance for rain holds through early Thursday. This will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 40s.
