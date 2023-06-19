Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and warm Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will be clear Monday evening with temperatures in the 70s, falling to the low 60s overnight.
For Tuesday, the forecast calls for low 80s and sunny conditions. A lake breeze will keep location near the lake in the mid-70s.
Low 80s continue Wednesday through Friday, with cooler air near the lake each day.
It will be mainly dry for Saturday with highs in the mid-80s, but a chance for showers and thunderstorms enters the forecast for Sunday and Monday of next week.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 62°
TUESDAY: Sunny skies. High 83°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 84°
