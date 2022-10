Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, warm day; cool down on the way

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, warm day; cool down on the way

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, warm day; cool down on the way

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A couple more beautiful fall days are ahead before a sharp cool down.

Tuesday brings sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Temperatures stay in the 70s Wednesday with a low chance for showers later in the day and into Thursday.

Chilly conditions arrive as temperatures dip heading into the weekend.