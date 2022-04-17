Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny to start, cloudy with rain and snow later

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain and snow by tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cooler than normal on this Easter Sunday. Sunshine starts the day but clouds increase as the day goes on.

CBS 2

Tonight brings rain and snow showers. Very small accumulation is possible. Under 1/2 inch.

CBS 2

Monday sees rain and snow showers in the early morning, becoming all rain. A small accumulation of less than 1/2 inch is possible.

CBS 2

CBS 2

A big warmup at the end of the week into the 60s. Saturday's high could be in the 70s.

CBS 2

Forecast

Today: Increasing clouds with a high of 48.

Tonight: Rain and snow showers. Low of 35

Monday: Rain and snow showers, breezy, high of 46

ORD Stats

Normal High Today: 60

Saturday's High: 49

Today: 48

Sunrise: 6:07am