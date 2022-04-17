Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny to start, cloudy with rain and snow later
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cooler than normal on this Easter Sunday. Sunshine starts the day but clouds increase as the day goes on.
Tonight brings rain and snow showers. Very small accumulation is possible. Under 1/2 inch.
Monday sees rain and snow showers in the early morning, becoming all rain. A small accumulation of less than 1/2 inch is possible.
A big warmup at the end of the week into the 60s. Saturday's high could be in the 70s.
Forecast
Today: Increasing clouds with a high of 48.
Tonight: Rain and snow showers. Low of 35
Monday: Rain and snow showers, breezy, high of 46
ORD Stats
Normal High Today: 60
Saturday's High: 49
Today: 48
Sunrise: 6:07am
