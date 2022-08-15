Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny skies and breezy Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid 60s in Chicago, but upper 50s in the western suburbs and mid 50s in parts of Northwest Indiana.
Mostly sunny skies and breezy for Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s in Chicago, but mid to upper 70s along the lakeshore.
Mostly sunny skies continue for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Rain chances return starting late Friday as a storm system approaches the area from the northwest. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for this weekend with highs around 80 degrees.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 65°
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 82°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 79°
