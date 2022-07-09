Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny on Sunday, rain chance Monday night
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A really nice stretch of weather is on tap for the next week, with a rain chance Monday night.
On Saturday night, it will be clear and comfortable with a low of 60.
On Sunday, it will be sunny with a high of 84.
Outside of Monday night's rain chance, the rest of the week's forecast looks fantastic! Lots of sun, summer temperatures, but comfortable humidity.
