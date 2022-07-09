Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny on Sunday, rain chance Monday night

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A really nice stretch of weather is on tap for the next week, with a rain chance Monday night.

On Saturday night, it will be clear and comfortable with a low of 60.

daypart-5-panel-tomorrow-1.png
CBS 2

On Sunday, it will be sunny with a high of 84.

dewpoint-forecast.png
CBS 2

Outside of Monday night's rain chance, the rest of the week's forecast looks fantastic! Lots of sun, summer temperatures, but comfortable humidity.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-5.png
CBS 2
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 9, 2022 / 4:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

