Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny on Sunday, rain chance Monday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A really nice stretch of weather is on tap for the next week, with a rain chance Monday night.

On Saturday night, it will be clear and comfortable with a low of 60.

On Sunday, it will be sunny with a high of 84.

Outside of Monday night's rain chance, the rest of the week's forecast looks fantastic! Lots of sun, summer temperatures, but comfortable humidity.

