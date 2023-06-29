Chicago First Alert Weather: Storms roll through

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storms will continue to fade as the evening goes on.

CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a brief heavy thunderstorm is possible before 9:00 p.m., but mainly along the Wisconsin/Illinois state line.

CBS

The Air Quality will continue to improve tonight. Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy overnight. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Partly cloudy and hotter on Friday. Highs around 90 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening.

CBS

A wet and stormy weather pattern will be with us this weekend. Heavy downpours will be possible this weekend, allowing for the potential for meaningful rainfall totals.

The best chance for rain and storms on Saturday will be in the morning hours. Sunday will feature shower chances all day with the potential for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon.

CBS

Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s, then mid-70s on Sunday.

CBS

Isolated showers and storms remain in the forecast for Monday with highs in the low 80s. Highs will be near 90 degrees for July 4th with a small storm chance.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Low 70°

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. High 90°

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Heavy downpours will be possible. High 83°

CBS



