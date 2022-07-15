Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Storms on the horizon

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain on the way
Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain on the way 01:54

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With low pressure still to our west, widespread showers linger for Friday afternoon.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, eventually become more scattered in nature by dinner time.

 An isolated rumble of thunder is possible. Drying takes place with sunset.

Weekend rain chances look less impressive. Temps will be slightly cooler than average. Look for it to heat up next week.

TONIGHT: Showers taper off. Low 68.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% chance for showers. High 84.

SUNDAY: A 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. High 80.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 1:39 PM

