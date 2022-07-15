Chicago First Alert Weather: Storms on the horizon

Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With low pressure still to our west, widespread showers linger for Friday afternoon.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, eventually become more scattered in nature by dinner time.

An isolated rumble of thunder is possible. Drying takes place with sunset.

Weekend rain chances look less impressive. Temps will be slightly cooler than average. Look for it to heat up next week.

TONIGHT: Showers taper off. Low 68.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% chance for showers. High 84.

SUNDAY: A 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. High 80.

