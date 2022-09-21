Chicago First Alert Weather: Storm chance south of I-80 Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storms are possible this afternoon mainly south of I-80.
Gusty winds and small hail are possible with any stronger storms that form.
Wave heights will increase this afternoon through tomorrow making for a high swim risk for dangerous rip currents. Much cooler trend ahead. The change is right on time as fall begins Thursday evening.
Weekend rain chances are looking less impressive.
OVERNIGHT: CLEARING SKIES. LOW 53.
THURSDAY: BREEZY & BRIGHT. COOLER. HIGH 63.
FRIDAY: EXTRA CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER WITH SUNSET. HIGH 64.
