Chicago First Alert Weather: Storm chance south of I-80 Wednesday

By Mary Kay Kleist

CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Less humid Wednesday
Chicago First Alert Weather: Less humid Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storms are possible this afternoon mainly south of I-80.

Gusty winds and small hail are possible with any stronger storms that form. 

Wave heights will increase this afternoon through tomorrow making for a high swim risk for dangerous rip currents. Much cooler trend ahead. The change is right on time as fall begins Thursday evening.

Weekend rain chances are looking less impressive.

OVERNIGHT: CLEARING SKIES. LOW 53.

THURSDAY: BREEZY & BRIGHT. COOLER. HIGH 63.

FRIDAY: EXTRA CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER WITH SUNSET. HIGH 64.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

September 21, 2022

