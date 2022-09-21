Chicago First Alert Weather: Storm chance south of I-80 Wednesday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Less humid Wednesday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Less humid Wednesday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Less humid Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storms are possible this afternoon mainly south of I-80.

CBS

CBS

Gusty winds and small hail are possible with any stronger storms that form.

Wave heights will increase this afternoon through tomorrow making for a high swim risk for dangerous rip currents. Much cooler trend ahead. The change is right on time as fall begins Thursday evening.

CBS

Weekend rain chances are looking less impressive.

CBS

OVERNIGHT: CLEARING SKIES. LOW 53.

THURSDAY: BREEZY & BRIGHT. COOLER. HIGH 63.

FRIDAY: EXTRA CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER WITH SUNSET. HIGH 64.

CBS