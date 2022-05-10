Chicago First Alert Weather: Storm chance overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storms expected in Wisconsin today could possibly bring a storm chance to the Chicago area overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has a "slight" (level 2 of 5) risk for severe weather in Wisconsin through tonight.

There are a lot of uncertainties as to how and if those storms would progress southward into our area.

We will watch for a storm chance after dark, with the better chance for storms to be between 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., mainly along and north of Interstate 88. We have low confidence on this development, but if storms do take shape, they have the potential to bring damaging winds and hail overnight.

Tomorrow, we will have two completely different seasons temperature-wise. A cold front will creep inland from the lake, possibly bringing low clouds and fog to the shoreline areas.

With the Lake Michigan water temperature holding at 46 degrees, it could end up being a rather dismal day near the lake. But once you head to our inland counties, temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

TONIGHT: STORM CHANCE. MILD. LOW 68.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. COOLER LAKESIDE. HIGH 85 INLAND.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 88.