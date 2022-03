Chicago First Alert Weather: temperatures are looking up after another bitter cold night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get ready for the warm up! We're headed for 50s and 60s most of next week!

Tonight:

Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Low 21

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 50.

.EXTENDED

We'll add more clouds for most of next week, but the big story is the warm up! 50s and 60s are expected for most of the week.

