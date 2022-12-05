Chicago First Alert Weather: Spotty drizzle possible tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the cold front approaches this evening, a spotty drizzle is possible.

This week will feature cloudy days and temperatures slightly above average. Rain is likely by Thursday afternoon and into Friday. Friday morning we could have a few wet snowflakes mix into the picture.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY. EVENING DRIZZLE CHANCE. LOW 34.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 44. SHOWER CHANCE AFTER DARK.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 45.

