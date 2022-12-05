Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Spotty drizzle possible tonight

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy but dry
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy but dry 02:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the cold front approaches this evening, a spotty drizzle is possible.

mkay-current-surface-map.png
CBS
bar-graph-next-12-hours.png
CBS
lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

This week will feature cloudy days and temperatures slightly above average. Rain is likely by Thursday afternoon and into Friday. Friday morning we could have a few wet snowflakes mix into the picture.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

TONIGHT: CLOUDY. EVENING DRIZZLE CHANCE. LOW 34.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 44. SHOWER CHANCE AFTER DARK.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 45.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 1:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.