Chicago First Alert Weather: Some sprinkles on the way

Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy and mild

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As a frontal system sags southward, we may see spotty sprinkles of rain by daybreak.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it'll be a mild week ahead with rain arriving Thursday night through Friday.

The six to 10 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center highlights warmer than normal temperatures next week.

The average high is 46 degrees.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Low 35.

TUESDAY: Spotty drizzle in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High around 50.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. High 65.