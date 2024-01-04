Chicago First Alert Weather: Snowfall coming soon

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sun peeks through clouds

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sun peeks through clouds

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sun peeks through clouds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Partly cloudy and Thursday tonight with lows in the mid-20s.

CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, there are more clouds on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds will increase Friday night ahead of a storm system moving through the southern Mississippi River Valley.

CBS

CBS

This will bring chances for light snow late Friday night through Saturday, with minor accumulations of one to two inches possible early Saturday across southeastern parts of the area.

CBS

Lingering flurries are in the forecast for Sunday.

CBS

Attention is growing on a likely strong winter storm moving through the Midwest Monday night into Wednesday.

This storm will likely bring heavy wet snow and strong winds, focused over, or near, the area late Monday night through Tuesday night.

CBS

Details remain uncertain as models continue to show differences in the track and intensity.

Stay tuned to CBS 2 for additional updates on this potential winter storm.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Cloudy with light snow likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s.

CBS