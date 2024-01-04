Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snowfall coming soon

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Partly cloudy and Thursday tonight with lows in the mid-20s. 

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, there are more clouds on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds will increase Friday night ahead of a storm system moving through the southern Mississippi River Valley. 

This will bring chances for light snow late Friday night through Saturday, with minor accumulations of one to two inches possible early Saturday across southeastern parts of the area.

 Lingering flurries are in the forecast for Sunday.

Attention is growing on a likely strong winter storm moving through the Midwest Monday night into Wednesday. 

This storm will likely bring heavy wet snow and strong winds, focused over, or near, the area late Monday night through Tuesday night. 

Details remain uncertain as models continue to show differences in the track and intensity. 

Stay tuned to CBS 2 for additional updates on this potential winter storm.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Cloudy with light snow likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s.

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 3:58 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

