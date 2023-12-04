Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers coming Tuesday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered wet snow showers are likely for Tuesday morning, especially between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Temperatures will be near freezing in the suburbs and hover just above freezing in Chicago.

Snowfall accumulations will be on the lighter side, with minor accumulations mainly on grassy areas in Chicago and slushy accumulations possible for areas outside of Chicago. A few slick spots will be possible, but mainly on elevated roadways.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s with a chance of cold rain through the early evening.

Low 40s continue Wednesday, and then it will be turning warmer late this week with highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday.

Falling temperatures and rain are coming Saturday. There's a chance rain changes over to snow by late Saturday and continues into Sunday morning.

CBS 2

TUESDAY: Morning wet snow, then rain showers in the afternoon. High 39°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 40°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. High 53°