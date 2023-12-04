Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers coming Tuesday morning

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow increases after midnight
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow increases after midnight 02:51

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered wet snow showers are likely for Tuesday morning, especially between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m.

tue-headlines.png

Temperatures will be near freezing in the suburbs and hover just above freezing in Chicago.

tue-6am.png

Snowfall accumulations will be on the lighter side, with minor accumulations mainly on grassy areas in Chicago and slushy accumulations possible for areas outside of Chicago. A few slick spots will be possible, but mainly on elevated roadways.

tue.png

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s with a chance of cold rain through the early evening.

Low 40s continue Wednesday, and then it will be turning warmer late this week with highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday.

Falling temperatures and rain are coming Saturday. There's a chance rain changes over to snow by late Saturday and continues into Sunday morning.

7-day-forecast-pm-13.png
CBS 2

TUESDAY: Morning wet snow, then rain showers in the afternoon. High 39°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 40°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. High 53°

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 10:31 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.