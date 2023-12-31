Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow ending ahead of quiet start to New Year

Chicago First Alert Weather: New Year's Eve and New Year's Day forecast

Chicago First Alert Weather: New Year's Eve and New Year's Day forecast

Chicago First Alert Weather: New Year's Eve and New Year's Day forecast

OVERVIEW

Snow wraps up and things quiet down in the new year. Temperatures stay in the 30s.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana through 9 a.m. Monday, due to lake effect snow showers expected to bring total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches near the lake.

Tonight:

Snow showers ending. Low 28.

CBS

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy skies. High 36.

CBS

EXTENDED

Temperatures stay in the 30s for the entire week. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies the entire week.

CBS