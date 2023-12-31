Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow ending ahead of quiet start to New Year

Chicago First Alert Weather: New Year's Eve and New Year's Day forecast
Chicago First Alert Weather: New Year's Eve and New Year's Day forecast 03:12

OVERVIEW

Snow wraps up and things quiet down in the new year. Temperatures stay in the 30s.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana through 9 a.m. Monday, due to lake effect snow showers expected to bring total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches near the lake.

Tonight:

Snow showers ending. Low 28.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy skies. High 36.

EXTENDED

Temperatures stay in the 30s for the entire week. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies the entire week.

