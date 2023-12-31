Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow ending ahead of quiet start to New Year
OVERVIEW
Snow wraps up and things quiet down in the new year. Temperatures stay in the 30s.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana through 9 a.m. Monday, due to lake effect snow showers expected to bring total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches near the lake.
Tonight:
Snow showers ending. Low 28.
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy skies. High 36.
EXTENDED
Temperatures stay in the 30s for the entire week. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies the entire week.
