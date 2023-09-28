Chicago First Alert Weather: Slow clearing Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Isolated showers and fog will persist into the early morning timeframe.

The low for Wednesday night is 62.

CBS 2

Finally Thursday, the disturbance departs.

CBS 2

There will be gradual clearing throughout the day Thursday as a warmer, drier air mass moves in from the west. The high for Thursday is around 70.

CBS 2

Expect a warming trend through the weekend and for most of next week.

CBS 2

For Friday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 75.

CBS 2

When the Bears play on Sunday, temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s.

CBS 2