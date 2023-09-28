Chicago First Alert Weather: Slow clearing Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Isolated showers and fog will persist into the early morning timeframe.
The low for Wednesday night is 62.
Finally Thursday, the disturbance departs.
There will be gradual clearing throughout the day Thursday as a warmer, drier air mass moves in from the west. The high for Thursday is around 70.
Expect a warming trend through the weekend and for most of next week.
For Friday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 75.
When the Bears play on Sunday, temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s.
