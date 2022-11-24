Chicago First Alert Weather: Slow clearing overnight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered sprinkles this afternoon ahead of the approaching cold front.
Once the front moves through tonight, winds become northwest and dry air moves in to gradually clear the sky. Sunshine dominates tomorrow. Next system brings rain on Sunday.
TONIGHT: SPRINKLES TAPER OFF. SLOW CLEARING OVERNIGHT. LOW 35.
FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 51.
SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 56.
SUNDAY: RAIN LIKELY. HIGH 45.
