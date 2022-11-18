Chicago First Alert Weather: Feels like single digits this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Flurries and light snow showers through the evening hours.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, temperatures will be steady through the late afternoon, in the low to mid 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.

Mostly cloudy and cold tonight with lows in the teens and low 20s. Wind chills overnight into Saturday morning will be in the single digits areawide.

A clipper system will push through the area on Saturday afternoon, bringing us a reinforcing shot of Arctic Air and producing scattered snow showers. Highs will be in the mid 20s on Saturday, but wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will feature the coldest air from this winter blast, with lows in the low teens and wind chills around zero to six below-zero.

Mostly sunny skies and cold for Sunday afternoon with highs around 30 degrees. Not as cold next week with highs in the 40s, including mid 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

There's a slight chance for rain on Thanksgiving evening and a slight chance of a snow to rain mix for next Friday.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy with patchy areas of flurries and light snow. High 28°

TONIGHT: Evening flurries, then mostly cloudy and cold overnight. Low 20°

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of snow showers. High 27°

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 31°