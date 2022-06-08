Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers throughout the day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Right now, there's rain and poor visibility as low pressure crosses our area.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there will be isolated thunderstorm chances well south of the Kankakee River Valley.
Otherwise, rain stays with us Wednesday afternoon until about 4:00 p.m. when the disturbance starts to move away from our area.
Gradual clearing overnight.
TONIGHT: Slow clearing. Low 55.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 77.
FRIDAY: Scattered Showers. High 73.
