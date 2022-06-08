Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers throughout the day

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain today, sun tomorrow
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain today, sun tomorrow 02:03

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Right now, there's rain and poor visibility as low pressure crosses our area. 

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there will be isolated thunderstorm chances well south of the Kankakee River Valley. 

Otherwise, rain stays with us Wednesday afternoon until about 4:00 p.m. when the disturbance starts to move away from our area.

Gradual clearing overnight.

TONIGHT: Slow clearing. Low 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 77.

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers. High 73.

First published on June 8, 2022 / 1:28 PM

