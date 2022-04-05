Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers and thunderstorms

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain returns on Wednesday 01:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Widespread showers increase tonight with isolated thunderstorms possible. The best chance for widespread rain will be from late this evening thorough daybreak Wednesday.  

overnight-rain.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, lows will be in the mid 40s. Rainfall amounts of a quarter of an inch to a half inch, with isolated amounts as high as one inch possible. 

7-am-wed.png
CBS

Rain showers for Wednesday morning, then partly cloudy and windy in the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

2pm-wed.png
CBS

Breezy and colder for Thursday. Patchy light rain is likely throughout the day with highs in the mid 40s. A rain and snow mix is possible for Thursday night into Friday. Highs on Friday will only be around 40 degrees.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

Chilly Saturday and mostly cloudy, then milder on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will range from low 50s along the lake to near 60 degrees in inland locations.

Turning much milder Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

3-day.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Overnight rain and thunder likely. Low 46°

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers likely, then an isolated shower in the afternoon. Windy and milder. High: 58°

THURSDAY: Chilly, breezy and wet. Areas of light rain likely. High: 47°

7-day.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 5, 2022 / 4:51 PM

