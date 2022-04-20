Chicago First Alert Weather: showers and thunder possible tonight, clearing and warmer tomorrow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain chances remain high this evening and through most of the overnight. Scattered showers will continue to move in from the west. A couple of rumbles of thunder are possible. Less than a half inch of rainfall is expected. Lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

CBS

Thursday will start off cloudy, then clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs will be warmer in the upper 60s and low 70s.

CBS

Rain chances return for Friday. Thunderstorms and downpours will be possible. Rainfall amounts could exceed an inch. Highs will be cooler in the upper 50s.

CBS

A breezy south wind will boost highs to the low 80s on Saturday. Scattered showers and low 70s for Sunday. Cooler for next week with highs returning to the 50s.

CBS

TONIGHT: Numerous showers with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Breezy and cool. Low 49°

THURSDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sun. High 71°

FRIDAY: Showers and storms likely. Breezy and cooler. High 59°