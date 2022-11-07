Chicago First Alert Weather: Seasonably cool Election Day forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few passing clouds tonight with lows in the low 40s in Chicago and mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

After a mostly clear morning, we'll have increasing clouds in the afternoon on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A breeze out of the south will make for a milder day for Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s on Thursday, including a high of 74° in Chicago. That would be one degree shy of the record high and 23 degrees above average.

Big changes arrive first thing Friday morning as a strong cold front moves through. A chance for showers in the morning on Friday, then falling temperatures through the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the low 50s, but that will occur in the morning. Expect afternoon temperatures to be in the 40s and evening temperatures in the 30s.

Breezy and cold this weekend with highs in the mid 30s expected for both Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the mid 20s.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Low 42°

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Breezy. High 57°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 68°