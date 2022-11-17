Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered snow showers to decrease

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered snow showers will decrease through the evening and only flurries are expected overnight. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 20s.

A reinforcing cold front moves into the area on Thursday, pushing in even colder air for the days ahead. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 30s, with several locations outside of Chicago staying at or below freezing. Scattered light snow showers are in the forecast, but no additional accumulation is expected.

Friday morning will start off cold with temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills Friday morning will be in the single digits in many locations. Highs on Friday will only be in the mid 20s.

Highs remain in the mid 20s this weekend, with a chance for flurries on Saturday then partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Sunday morning will be the coldest we'll get this weekend, with lows in the teens. Wind chills on Sunday morning will range from the single digits in Chicago, to below zero feels like temperatures in the western suburbs.

Temperatures modify next workweek, with highs in the low 40s on Monday, mid 40s Tuesday and near 50 degrees on Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with areas of snow flurries. Low 28°

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of light snow. Breezy and colder. High 34°

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, breezy and much colder. High 25°

