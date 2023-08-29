Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers Tuesday afternoon

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers, thunderstorms Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain chances increase Tuesday, and it's the only rainy day in the forecast. 

After a sunny and pleasant morning, clouds increase and temperatures climb to the 80s.

Scattered showers and a few storms move in by the afternoon and end by early evening. 

futurecast-graf-with-icast-temps-adi-1.png

A beach hazard statement has been posted for late Tuesday into Wednesday. 

7-day-forecast-am-3.png

The rest of the week will be mild and temperatures heat up by the weekend. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 5:13 AM

