Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers Tuesday afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain chances increase Tuesday, and it's the only rainy day in the forecast.
After a sunny and pleasant morning, clouds increase and temperatures climb to the 80s.
Scattered showers and a few storms move in by the afternoon and end by early evening.
A beach hazard statement has been posted for late Tuesday into Wednesday.
The rest of the week will be mild and temperatures heat up by the weekend.
