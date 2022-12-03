Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Saturday afternoon will be cold, windy

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front coming
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front coming 02:09

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Evening showers likely, as a strong cold front approaches the area from the west late this evening.

The cold front will clear the area after 2 a.m. Windy with falling temperatures overnight. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday due to the likelihood of gusts overnight as high as 45 miles per hour. Low to mid 20s by Saturday morning, with wind chills in the single digits and low teens.

Cold and windy for Saturday afternoon, with highs briefly making it to the freezing mark. Despite full sunshine, wind chills will be in the teens for much of the day.

Sunday will be chilly as well, with wind chills in the 20s for much of the afternoon. Mid to upper 30s at noon for the Bear's kickoff, then highs reach the low 40s by 2 p.m.

More clouds with slight rain chances for early next week.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then turning colder and windy overnight. Low 24°

SATURDAY: Sunny, windy and cold. High 32°

SUNDAY: Sunny, breezy and chilly. High 42°

First published on December 2, 2022 / 6:21 PM

