Chicago First Alert Weather: Record temps for the day, highs in the upper 80s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures are still climbing this afternoon. The record high for today is 89 degrees.
Cool changes are on the way with the weekend cold front. The first front gives us scattered storms tomorrow. The second front Sunday opens the door for a cooler air mass. Some leftover showers are possible Sunday.
The normal high is 70 degrees.
TONIGHT: SHOWER CHANCE. ISOLATED STORM. LOW 66.
SATURDAY: A 40% CHANCE OF SCATTERED SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 79.
SUNDAY: A 30% CHANCE OF LEFTOVER SHOWERS. HIGH 70.
