Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Record temps for the day, highs in the upper 80s

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures are still climbing this afternoon. The record high for today is 89 degrees. 

highs-so-far-adi-1.png
CBS 2

Cool changes are on the way with the weekend cold front. The first front gives us scattered storms tomorrow. The second front Sunday opens the door for a cooler air mass. Some leftover showers are possible Sunday. 

weekend-forecast-2.png
CBS 2
mkay-futurecast-4km.png
CBS 2

The normal high is 70 degrees.

high-temperatures-pm-with-records.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: SHOWER CHANCE. ISOLATED STORM. LOW 66.

SATURDAY: A 40% CHANCE OF SCATTERED SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 79.

SUNDAY: A 30% CHANCE OF LEFTOVER SHOWERS. HIGH 70.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-4.png
CBS 2
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on May 13, 2022 / 2:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.