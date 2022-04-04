Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy week ahead
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another rainy week is ahead.
Monday's temperatures will be in the low 50s with rain in the morning.
Mostly dry conditions are expected Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 50s and 60s for areas south of the city.
Morning rain returns on Wednesday as temperatures climb into the upper 50s for the day.
Chilly for the Cubs home opener on Thursday with temperatures in the 40s with spots of light rain.
