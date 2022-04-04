Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy week ahead

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy week ahead 02:39

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another rainy week is ahead. 

Monday's temperatures will be in the low 50s with rain in the morning. 

Mostly dry conditions are expected Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 50s and 60s for areas south of the city. 

Morning rain returns on Wednesday as temperatures climb into the upper 50s for the day. 

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-19.png

Chilly for the Cubs home opener on Thursday with temperatures in the 40s with spots of light rain. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on April 4, 2022 / 4:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

