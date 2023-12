Chicago First Alert Weather: Walk on the mild side

Chicago First Alert Weather: Walk on the mild side

Chicago First Alert Weather: Walk on the mild side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Turning cloudy Friday as our next rainmaker heads our way.

CBS

CBS

CBS

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, showers arrive during the day on Saturday.

CBS

I'll dry out for the second half of the weekend.

CBS

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 33.

FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. HIGH 52.

SATURDAY: SHOWERS. HIGH 45.

SUNDAY: LEFTOVER CLOUDS. HIGH 45.

CBS