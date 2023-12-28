Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: rain with some snow mix Thursday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Morning rain and snow; showers linger into Friday
Chicago First Alert Weather: Morning rain and snow; showers linger into Friday 02:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A chilly rain returns today with some snow mixing at times -- especially away from the lake. 

12-hour-precipitation.png
CBS

Light rain tapers off overnight with lingering showers possibly by Friday morning. 

5-panel-daypart-thursday.png
CBS

Sunshine returns tomorrow, highs stay the same in the 40s. 

Colder both New Year's Eve and New  Year's Day. Temperatures in the 30s, with flurries possible.

7-day-forecast.png
CBS

TODAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY, RAIN SHOWERS MAY MIX WITH SNOW HIGH: 41

TONIGHT: LIGHT RAIN TAPERS OFF LOW: 38

TOMORROW: STRAY SHOWERS EARLY, CLOUDY HIGH: 41

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on December 28, 2023 / 6:16 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.