Chicago First Alert Weather: rain with some snow mix Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A chilly rain returns today with some snow mixing at times -- especially away from the lake.

Light rain tapers off overnight with lingering showers possibly by Friday morning.

Sunshine returns tomorrow, highs stay the same in the 40s.

Colder both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Temperatures in the 30s, with flurries possible.

TODAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY, RAIN SHOWERS MAY MIX WITH SNOW HIGH: 41

TONIGHT: LIGHT RAIN TAPERS OFF LOW: 38

TOMORROW: STRAY SHOWERS EARLY, CLOUDY HIGH: 41