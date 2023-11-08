Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain ends Wednesday evening

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered area of rain through 7:00 p.m. and an isolated thunderstorm is possible.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, rainfall amounts on Wednesday will be light, with most locations seeing less than a tenth of an inch.

Mostly cloudy and cooling overnight. Lows will be in the low 40s.

Sunny skies for Thursday, but it'll be cooler with highs in the low to mid-50s. Winds will be gusty, as high as 35 mph at times. Breezy and chilly for the Bears in the evening, with temperatures in the 40s and wind chills in the upper 30s.

The calm weather pattern for the end of the week through the weekend, with chilly nights in the 30s and daytime highs in the low 50s. 

Warming temperatures are expected next week with the return on the 60s by midweek.

THIS AFTERNOON: Scattered areas of rain. A rumble of thunder is possible. High 59°

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then mostly cloudy overnight. Low 42°

THURSDAY: Sunny skies, windy and cooler. High 53°

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, then sunny skies in the afternoon. Breezy and cooler. High 50°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on November 8, 2023 / 11:41 AM CST

