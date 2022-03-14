Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: A little rain on Tuesday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Spotty showers for Tuesday 03:12

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Lows for Monday night will be in the mid 30s with patchy fog, mist and drizzle. 

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, northeast wind will make for a cooler Tuesday with highs ranging from 40s along the lake to 50s and 60s in inland areas. 

A breezy south wind returns on Wednesday bringing temperatures back to the mid to upper 60s for highs. 

Chance for showers Thursday afternoon through Friday as a front moves into the area. Turning cooler Friday with highs in the 40s. Near 50 on Saturday and partly cloudy, mid 50s on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with areas of fog, mist and drizzle overnight. Low 35°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with areas of sprinkles and fog in the morning. For high temperatures, cooler by the lake in the 40s. 50s and 60s inland.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 65°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on March 14, 2022 / 5:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

