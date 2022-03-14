Chicago First Alert Weather: A little rain on Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lows for Monday night will be in the mid 30s with patchy fog, mist and drizzle.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, northeast wind will make for a cooler Tuesday with highs ranging from 40s along the lake to 50s and 60s in inland areas.

A breezy south wind returns on Wednesday bringing temperatures back to the mid to upper 60s for highs.

Chance for showers Thursday afternoon through Friday as a front moves into the area. Turning cooler Friday with highs in the 40s. Near 50 on Saturday and partly cloudy, mid 50s on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with areas of fog, mist and drizzle overnight. Low 35°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with areas of sprinkles and fog in the morning. For high temperatures, cooler by the lake in the 40s. 50s and 60s inland.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 65°

